3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $269,000

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Lundy West subdivision. The open and inviting floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout. Custom cabinets, granite countertops, and a large island are beautiful features of the kitchen. The cozy living area showcases a fireplace with modern surround. A bedroom and full bath are located on the main level. The second level includes a spacious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. A garden tub, tile shower, and double his/her vanity compliment the master bath. Also upstairs is a spare bedroom, private bathroom, and laundry room. Enjoy the view of the back yard from the large, covered back deck. Spray foam insulation on roof deck. Double garages located in the basement with extra storage space. View More