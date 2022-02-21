One-of-a kind townhome customized to the original owners of this desirable end unit. Back of this townhome was enclosed to accommodate a larger dining area & an office space as used by the owners beyond the dual archways from the kitchen/living concept. Additional windows added in the living area & bedroom for more natural light. Kitchen upgrades: additional cabinetry pull-out drawers, pull-out trash can, and spacious pantry also with pull-out drawers, tile backsplash, pendant lighting, and shiplap accent under extended bar seating. Upstairs features a luxurious master en-suite with vaulted ceiling, decorative crown molding, walk-in closet, oversized jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, separate shower and water closet area. Down the hall are two good sized bedrooms & a full bath. From the foyer: laundry room oversized coat closet w/shelving and convenient half bath. Rear porch, storage room, & single garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $269,999
