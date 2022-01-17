3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $275,000

Beautiful four-sided brick home in Camden Ridge, one of the premium neighborhood in Auburn. This home features a huge private backyard which is never steep and has nice view. Fully fenced. Have you dreamed about a private, huge and nice garden for your home? The backyard could make your dream come true! Prime corner lot on Bluestone Ct. and Keystone Dr. Open and versatile floor plan. Great room is open and extend to a breakfast nook and kitchen. The great room has a breathtaking tray ceiling and a fireplace with a marble hearth. Nice split layout as well. Master bedroom is separate from the other two bedrooms. The master bedroom has oversized arch window shedding more sunlight in the room. Large master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Walk-in Master closet is very spacious. Dinning room is bright and connected to the kitchen. Camden ridge has numerous sidewalks, two ginormous pools, a pavilion and a playground.