3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $275,000

This 3 bed/2 bath home is one of a select few in a neighborhood known to many as "the tree houses". One quick drive down this street & you'll understand why! Like most of its neighbors, 318 Hickorywoods is surrounded by mature trees & lush plantings, & it offers multiple outside decks & porches to take advantage of its beautiful setting! Inside, you'll find an open living area that consists of both the great room & dining area, with a fun & quirky freestanding fireplace in between. Master is on the main level & offers an en suite bath with extended double sink vanity. Beds 2-3 are upstairs & share a hall bath. Fun architectural touches & huge windows throughout - fabulous natural light!! Just down the street from Kroger & Starbucks & under 2 miles to Auburn University & downtown Auburn! Dedicated parking. Fenced backyard. $7k roofing allowance with acceptable offer. So unique - be sure to check this one out!