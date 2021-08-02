3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $279,900

This wonderful craftsmen style home in a quiet subdivision inside the Auburn city limits. Large lot with a great sense of privacy. This meticulously maintained one-story split bedroom house gives plenty of privacy for the owner's retreat as well as the two guest bedrooms. New carpets! A lush garden consisting of asparagus, collard greens, mint, tomatoes and more!! The property boasts 5 peach trees and a pear tree! Owner has installed gutters and a zoned irrigation system. You have to come see this one for yourself!!