 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $279,900

BRAND NEW, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ALL brick home in Auburn! Convenient to Auburn University & downtown Auburn! Great, functional floor plan. The covered front porch welcomes you a spacious living room with electric headed fireplace, cathedral ceilings & beautiful windows flanking the fireplace for added natural light. LARGE dining room with tray ceilings. Functional kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, granite countertops & PLENTY of cabinet storage. Roomy laundry room off kitchen. Beautiful master bed & bath with double vanity & oversized closet. ALL solid surface flooring (NO CARPET HERE) & crown molding throughout. COOL, upgraded light fixtures in ALL rooms! Covered back patio overlooking PRIVATE backyard that would be SUPER easy to fence. Extra parking. This home will not disappoint! Includes so much more than your typical new construction!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert