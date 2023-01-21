BRAND NEW, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ALL brick home in Auburn! Convenient to Auburn University & downtown Auburn! Great, functional floor plan. The covered front porch welcomes you a spacious living room with electric headed fireplace, cathedral ceilings & beautiful windows flanking the fireplace for added natural light. LARGE dining room with tray ceilings. Functional kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, granite countertops & PLENTY of cabinet storage. Roomy laundry room off kitchen. Beautiful master bed & bath with double vanity & oversized closet. ALL solid surface flooring (NO CARPET HERE) & crown molding throughout. COOL, upgraded light fixtures in ALL rooms! Covered back patio overlooking PRIVATE backyard that would be SUPER easy to fence. Extra parking. This home will not disappoint! Includes so much more than your typical new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘100% match’: OPD announces Opelika Jane Doe identified, two suspects arrested in connection to case
Nearly 11 years after discovering the remains of an unidentified young girl, the OPD announced Thursday morning that she has been identified and arrests have been made in connection to the investigation.
The Buc-ee’s location in Auburn is set to open in April 2023, a spokesman confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is said to be recovering from exposure to a hazardous substance that investigators said could have been Fentanyl.
‘We’ve lost a true freedom fighter’: Community mourns loss of Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris
The community is mourning the loss of District 5 Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris, who served the citizens of Lee County with a dedication to make the community a better place.
DiChiara was one of several to voice his displeasure on an AHSAA ruling that could declare Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley ineligible for the 2023 season.
The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president.
In addressing its most dire needs through the transfer portal, Auburn has pieced together one of the nation's most experienced group of transfers.
Two automotive adjacent factories in Auburn announced plans for expansion earlier this week.
“It just reminds you of so many great families that we've had,” Pearl said. “The Kesslers, and Jabari Smith's family. It's just incredible."
“It’s funny what you know, and how what you know changes so quickly.”