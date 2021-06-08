3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $281,000

Fantastic Craftsman-style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large fenced-in backyard with a spacious covered patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining! The Living Room features hardwoods, vaulted ceiling with crown molding & a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is open to the family dining area with a large serving bar with seating, granite counters & walk-in pantry. The master suite showcases a tray ceiling and french doors lead into the master bath with two walk-in closets, a soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. The split floorplan includes two additional bedrooms, each with carpet and a walk-in closet. The 2nd bath is flanked by two linen closets. Laundry room and 2-car garage. Large storage closet in hall to garage. View More