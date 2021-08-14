3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $281,433

UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Built by Holland Homes LLC, The Kelly is a 1279 sqft one-story home with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The welcoming entryway leads to a large open concept dining and living room with 9ft ceilings throughout. The kitchen follows, detailed with custom wooden cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances & a large center island. Next to the kitchen pantry is the privately placed master bedroom. The master bath comes fully tiled & includes a large single vanity & separate toilet room. A walk-in closet is located off of the master bathroom. An easily accessible full bathroom for guests neighbors 2 bedrooms situated at the front of the home. Both carpeted bedrooms feature walk in closets. Conveniently placed off of the kitchen, the rear patio is perfect for your next family gathering. ESTIMATED COMPLETION: NOVEMBER 2021