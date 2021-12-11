 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $285,000

This beautiful home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood, convenient to Auburn and Opelika. The downstairs is lovely, with engineered hardwood floors, updated kitchen with double oven range, butlers pantry and mudroom area. All 3 upstairs bedrooms are spacious with walk-in-closets.

