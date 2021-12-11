This beautiful home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood, convenient to Auburn and Opelika. The downstairs is lovely, with engineered hardwood floors, updated kitchen with double oven range, butlers pantry and mudroom area. All 3 upstairs bedrooms are spacious with walk-in-closets.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $285,000
- Updated
“It just felt amazing to have the crowd. I'm definitely somebody that thrives off the energy, and it really helped me tonight.”
- Updated
Opelika City Schools is considering changes to the dress code policy.
- Updated
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Auburn men's basketball will receive a four-year probation while coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.
- Updated
A female pedestrian died early Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway.
- Updated
"It's been an incredible honor to coach Caleb, and [we had] an unbelievable year this year. As a dad, it doesn't get any better. As a coach, it doesn't get any better."
- Updated
Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.
- Updated
Four candidates have announced their nominations for the Opelika Ward 3 City Council Seat: Tim Aja, Winford L. Ashmore, Terry Hanners and Sher…
Despite little practice during a hiatus following the Olympics, Lee made the most of Auburn’s preview meet Friday night by overcoming a misste…
- Updated
“He is actually the only professor I’ve known to hold office hours on the weekend. Teaching at Auburn University was his life.”
Phenix City teen tells deputies a drive-by shooting happened possibly because he owed money for marijuana, report says; his mother arrested
- Updated
A Phenix City woman whose home was the target of a drive-by shooting was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she refused to pre…