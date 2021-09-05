Spectacular design with emphasis on use of space, the "Berkshire" plan offers versatile yet comfortable options. Grand entry foyer opens to huge great room with volume ceiling. Entertaining is a breeze with room to mingle in the large dining/great room area. Separated bedrooms with the master at the front of the house is the most appealing aspect of this plan. Gracious master bath is designed for comfort, yet features sophisticated upgrades such as garden/soaking tub, separate full tiled shower, and granite vanity. Functional laundry room is off the kitchen providing noise reduction for the rest of the house. Step onto the covered rear patio for a cook out or just a place to retreat from the stress of the day.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $288,299
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
Auburn football players went to the team chief of staff this week, requesting to have a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game.
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
Opelika restaurant La Cantina has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to ongoing legal disputes over its building, the ownership family announced in a letter to the community Sunday.
Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
Smiths Station man indicted on more than 60 charges of crimes against children including sexual torture, rape and porn production
A Lee County grand jury indicted a Smiths Station man on 69 felony counts related to crimes of a sexual nature involving children on Aug. 20.
"As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban."
Lee County Schools reports more than 400 COVID cases this week; Auburn and Opelika schools hold steady
COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Publ…
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitioned from in-person learning to virtual learning Tuesday, according to a message on the Lee Coun…
Davaioun Williams, running back