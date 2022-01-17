3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $294,000

Don't miss out on this great Auburn find! In the desirable neighborhood of Lundy Chase sits this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath beauty. The gem of this property is the big screened in back porch complete with a sink, tv hookup, stereo system and a built in BIG GREEN EGG. Perfect for entertaining! The great room is open and spacious with an electric fireplace. All granite countertop in the kitchen and all kitchen appliances are included. The dining room is open with beautiful lighting. The inviting master bedroom is on the first floor with an ensuite bathroom that has both a tile shower and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms are on the second floor with a jack and jill bathroom. There is a utility room off the third bedroom which has a computer set up to view security cameras outside(wiring set up for indoors as well) This house is one house away from the neighborhood playground and across the street from the neighborhood pool. Prime Location! The 2 tables left are negotiable.