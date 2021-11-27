 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $297,900

One-level living in AUBURN! Beautiful, perfect sized, one level 3BR/2.5BA cottage that is nestled on Dunford Ave. just a short distance to so many wonderful things in Auburn. 1.9 Miles to Jordan-Hare Stadium/Auburn University 2.5 Miles to Publix on East University 1.6 Miles to Walmart Neighborhood Market on E. University 2.2 Miles to Auburn University Golf Club

