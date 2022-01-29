3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $299,900

This townhome features a primary suite on the main floor plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom and a third bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor. There is also over 500sf of attic storage on the second floor. The primary bathroom features a super shower with a bench and a window. Relax on the covered rear porch. Tons of upgrades in this home! All selections are final. Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 11 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - May/June 2022.