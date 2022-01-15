3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $303,500

This Townhome is ready for new owners! Built in 2019, this unit has all the extras. LVP flooring, granite, stainless steel appliances, tiled kitchen backsplash, blinds and fully fenced in backyard. 1 bedroom and bath located on first floor and the other 2 are located on the second floor, all bedrooms have their own private bathroom AND walk-in closets. Full size laundry also on second floor! Great units for investors or college students, gameday or a wide variety of buyers really! The backyard has a spacious lawn with in ground irrigation. The Association dues cover lawn maintenance, basic cable and internet, and common space insurance. Theres even a cute fenced dog park for this neighborhood. Tiger transit picks up just a few houses down for easy commute to campus!