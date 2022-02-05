Beautiful home in sought after Solamere S/D, 3 miles from Auburn University! Gorgeous home, built in 2017 featuring 3 beds & 2.5 baths on .13 acre lot. Beautiful flooring & paint! Kitchen showcases an open layout w/ granite countertops & SS appliances & opens to a large breakfast area for informal dining w/ access to the wonderful backyard, featuring a covered patio w/ a fireplace. A 1/2 bath on main floor for guests, as well as the living room w/ a cozy fireplace & large windows. Very spacious master upstairs w/ sitting area perfect for unwinding in the evening! En suite master bath w/ large soaking tub & a separate shower as well as 2 separate sink & vanity areas & large walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms are a great size & share a full bath in hallway upstairs. Tenant occupied until 7/26/2022 for $2,050/month. Lease to transfer w/ purchase agreement.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $305,000
