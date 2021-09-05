 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $305,299

Entertaining or having a quiet night in, the Briarwood welcomes anything you throw its way! This space is perfect for all occasions with the open, 10 Great Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large island and bar top. The master retreat is located at the rear of the house and complete with a garden tub and separate shower along with a walk-in closet. The rest of the house is complete with 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. This cottage boasts a covered porch and open-concept.

