3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $306,106

The ”Finley” cottage is what porch dreams are made of! With a front covered porch that enters into a large great room with 10” ceilings, this plan combines the perfect mix of cozy and exquisite. The open-concept great room, dining room, and kitchen boasts a seamless flow for entertainment. The master bedroom in the rear of the house creates a serene escape. The master suite is complete with a garden tub and separate shower. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the “Finley” plan provides ample space for all needs. This cottage is perfect for you!