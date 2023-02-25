Don’t miss out this rare END unit townhome ! One car garage + abundant room to park 6 additional vehicles w/RV on driveway, extra green space on the left and 8’ fence in the back. Convenient location, just a mile from shopping, restaurants, East Alabama Medical Center and a short drive to Downtown and Auburn University. Easy living with little maintenance. Better than new townhome features open floorplan, storages and beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. The Kitchen and Dining space is open w/tons of cabinetry. Living room leads to stunning Rear Porch with a covered Patio, extra storage closet and a 8’ fenced in yard. All bedrooms upstairs. The large Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling has ensuite bath w/double vanity, garden tub, and spacious shower. Bedroom2 and 3 share a guest bathroom. Private end unit w/woody view over the fence, upper cabinets at Laundry room, convenient to all things Auburn & Opelika.