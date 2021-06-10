3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $309,900

This idyllic home at 304 Green Street sits less than two miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and under a mile to Auburn Junior High, Dean Road Elementary and Samford Middle. Beautifully renovated one-story with 3 beds/2 baths and located in the heart of Auburn. Updated neutral interior with light gray walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops. The spacious living area features tons of natural light from the large windows. This 2,054 square foot home also features a beautiful yard on a corner lot, as well as updated and oversized wooden deck which wraps around half of the home. View More