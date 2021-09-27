3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $315,000

 Skip to main content
LOCATION is everything! This "old charm Auburn" house is in an excellent location with a HUGE YARD. While this home will make an awesome game day house, the yard is also large enough for two houses, should the buyer want to re-build. The property is zoned single family NC. Mailing address is 1410 Gay Street, with the front door, mailbox and driveway facing Gay Street. House is vacant so visit anytime, but day time is best to check out the vast outdoor area! CAN BE DIVIDED INTO TWO LOTS!

News Alert