3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $318,247

Master on the main plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom on the first floor and a third bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor. There is also over 500 sf of attic storage on the second floor. The master bathroom features a super shower with a bench and LVP in the master bedroom. Relax on the covered rear porch. Tons of upgrades in this home! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - December 2021/January 2022.