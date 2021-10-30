Young, move in ready home w/ LAKE VIEWS in The Preserve!! Lovely home featuring many custom details incl striking wainscoting at entry & dbl built-ins in lvgrm. The huge kitchen island is amazing! Stainless appliances, gas stove (yesss), rich wood floors & a convenient/handy drop zone are definite pluses! Expansive windows adorn the back of the home to gaze out over the main lake...gorgeous sunsets & even night lights reflecting on the water. The open-concept main level flows right onto the covered back patio - awesome for entertaining! Coveted 1/2 bath for guests- check! Upstairs is a fantastic master ensuite w/ more envious lake views, a versatile loft space (home office, play area, practice/homework space, gym, etc), full laundry room (washer/dryer incl!) & two well-sized guest rooms connected by a jack n jill bath. The Preserve is in Auburn City Schools & offers wonderful amenities incl lakes, walking paths, a covered bridge, clubhouse, pool & vibrant neighbors!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn University official affirmed Monday that the new executive order in Alabama out of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will not affect the school…
- Updated
A jury on Friday found a former Auburn student not guilty of first-degree rape charges, more than three years after his arrest.
Roman Gagliano, Tyler Ellis and Clyde Pittman are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Tallassee and Auburn High.
- Updated
Charles Barkley’s career at Auburn has gone down in legend. Thursday, he added his own ‘urban legend’ to the list of tall tales.
- Updated
Shouts of “Save our staff,” “Freedom” and “Let’s go, Brandon” could be heard from the Auburn University quadrant of Toomer’s Corner on Tuesday…
- Updated
The fiery midnight crash of a tractor-trailer and the resulting cleanup halted or slowed down traffic through Auburn on Interstate 85 North th…
- Updated
Bryan Harsin declined to comment on whether or not he’s been vaccinated when asked Monday. Auburn University announced Friday a mandate requiring all faculty members be vaccinated.
- Updated
After universities moved to remote classes last year, some college towns around the country are contesting the 2020 census — but not Auburn.
- Updated
A tractor-trailer fire on I-85 northbound has caused traffic to back up around mile marker 55 in Auburn.
- Updated
Auburn now has a championship banner on campus honoring its favorite tiger.