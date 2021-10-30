3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $319,900

Young, move in ready home w/ LAKE VIEWS in The Preserve!! Lovely home featuring many custom details incl striking wainscoting at entry & dbl built-ins in lvgrm. The huge kitchen island is amazing! Stainless appliances, gas stove (yesss), rich wood floors & a convenient/handy drop zone are definite pluses! Expansive windows adorn the back of the home to gaze out over the main lake...gorgeous sunsets & even night lights reflecting on the water. The open-concept main level flows right onto the covered back patio - awesome for entertaining! Coveted 1/2 bath for guests- check! Upstairs is a fantastic master ensuite w/ more envious lake views, a versatile loft space (home office, play area, practice/homework space, gym, etc), full laundry room (washer/dryer incl!) & two well-sized guest rooms connected by a jack n jill bath. The Preserve is in Auburn City Schools & offers wonderful amenities incl lakes, walking paths, a covered bridge, clubhouse, pool & vibrant neighbors!