3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $319,900

This remarkable one-level home has all the charm and the bonus is this home is inside the loop just minutes from Auburn University. This home has been completely renovated. Living in the loveliest village on the plains would be just a little bit sweeter living in this wonderful home. Just 2 minutes from Moores mill shopping and restaurants, the school is only a short walk away. This is absolutely one of the best neighborhoods in Auburn. Everything in this home has been completely updated and it's ready for a new owner. The sprawling living spaces are perfect for entertaining or raising a family. Don't miss this chance to be right in the heart of Auburn. New roof, new HVAC, New paint, new countertops, new floors, new sheetrock, new fixtures. Fenced backyard. Call me today to schedule your showing. The sellers are licensed real estate agents in the state of Alabama. View More

