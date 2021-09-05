The Bayler plan is a perfect emphasis on use of space. As you come off the quaint, covered front porch, you are immediately met with a spacious great room opening to the casual dining. Entertaining is a breeze with room to mingle in the large dining / great room area. The dining spills into the functional kitchen complete with a spacious pantry. A functional laundry room is off the kitchen providing noise reduction for the rest of the house. Adventuring past the kitchen you will find both a powder room and a covered porch, great for grilling out and hosting events. The first floor is complete with a two-car garage and a master bedroom and bath. The master bedroom and bath are tucked away in the back of the house with upgrades in the master bath designed for comfort, yet features sophisticated design and granite vanity. The second floor offers bedrooms two and three with a double closet and walk in closet. The bathroom connects the two rooms next to the linen closet for storage use. The plan is perfect for a comfortable lifestyle.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $326,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
- Updated
Auburn football players went to the team chief of staff this week, requesting to have a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game.
- Updated
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
- Updated
Opelika restaurant La Cantina has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to ongoing legal disputes over its building, the ownership family announced in a letter to the community Sunday.
- Updated
Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
Smiths Station man indicted on more than 60 charges of crimes against children including sexual torture, rape and porn production
- Updated
A Lee County grand jury indicted a Smiths Station man on 69 felony counts related to crimes of a sexual nature involving children on Aug. 20.
- Updated
"As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban."
Lee County Schools reports more than 400 COVID cases this week; Auburn and Opelika schools hold steady
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Publ…
- Updated
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitioned from in-person learning to virtual learning Tuesday, according to a message on the Lee Coun…
- Updated
Davaioun Williams, running back