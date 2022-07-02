3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $326,960

Harris Doyle is excited to offer the NEW Rosemary Plan. Estimated completion - January 2023. This interior unit townhome features a primary suite on the main floor along with a flex room and a half bath. The second floor has two bedrooms with a shared bath and study niche. The single car garage is extended and includes a storage area. Laundry is on the main floor. There is a large covered patio off of the great room. *All design selections are final and cannot be changed.*