 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $328,064

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $328,064

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $328,064

Estimated completion - May/June 2022. This INTERIOR unit townhome features a primary suite on the main floor plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom and a third bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor. There is also over 500sf of attic storage on the second floor. The primary bathroom features a super shower with a bench and a window. Relax on the covered rear porch. All selections are final.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert