3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $329,000

This cute as a button home has special touches that elevate it above the ordinary. Wood floors throughout, HUGE island in the kitchen with space for at least 4-5 bar stools, granite counters, beautiful cabinets, and a gas stove. Are you looking for that cottage design? There is ship lap judges paneling in the foyer and entry hallway that would make Joanna Gaines proud. The "drop zone" in the mudroom area is perfect for all the stuff we bring in the house from the garage. The covered patio overlooks the lake which you can easily view through the wrought iron fencing in the rear yard. There is a large landing space at the top of the stairs that could be used for another den or play area. The laundry room is upstairs where it makes the most sense - near the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a fabulous bathroom with double sinks, tiled shower and BIG garden tub. The other 2 bedrooms have great closets and share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Check this one out - it won't last long.