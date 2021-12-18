3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $329,500

Cute cottage-style one level home with almost 1,900 SF-split floor plan. Deep, Level lot, 8’ privacy fence w/3 gates. Buyer upgraded over 75% to include: Mahogany Cortex (cork-padded) LVP floors, Armstrong Congoleum cushioned flooring, premium carpet/pad, Cabinets, f/p mantle-refinished to dark elegant mahogany wood look, raised kit island bar/upgraded countertops. Premium pkg appliances w/countertop gas cooktop. Premium plumbing fixtures. Ceiling fans in ALL rooms as well as front porch and back patio providing that Southern easy cottage feel. Back yard opens to wooded areas, soon to be protected secure walkway/trails to new Farmville Elem school. To keep it cozy inside you have the ONLY unvented NATURAL-gas fireplace in new phase Donahue Ridge. Extended gas access for patio grill and fire pit added to back patio and TV hook-up. Artificial turf rear patio w/25’ sidewalk along with house/backyard. River Rock surrounds house at foundation. So many features that make this house a GEM!