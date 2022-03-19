Estimated completion - April/May 2022. This townhome features a primary suite on the main floor plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom and a third bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor. There is also over 500sf of attic storage on the second floor. The primary bathroom features a super shower with a bench and a window. Relax on the covered rear porch. Tons of upgrades in this home! All selections are final.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charles Barkley says he can’t fathom what it’s like being an Olympic champion on a college campus. But he’s proud Suni Lee is the one at Auburn.
Auburn’s dancing down South.
The City of Opelika responded Wednesday to criticism on social media of an apartment complex planned for the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C.
A 7-year-old girl died in a mobile home fire in Waverly, Ala., on Sunday morning.
"I will only vote for a lottery/gambling bill IF the proceeds go to the Pre-K and the Post-Secondary scholarships like they do in Georgia."
'We're going to do the best we can': Now that the permitless carry law has passed, sheriff braces for change he fought against
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new law Thursday that will end the requirement to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Meanwhi…
A man who was arrested for placing a planter box of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a hearing at Auburn Municipal Court …
As the smell of fried chicken filled the air, Katina Barrow-Driver thought about her first job, at Church's Chicken, and prepared to serve cus…
Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll across southwest counties in Central Alabama, including Lee County.
Moscow had been alerted of our presence in the hotel. “The Russians wouldn’t intentionally bomb a hotel filled with journalists, would they?” we wondered.