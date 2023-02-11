NEW DESIGNER HOME! Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Torbert C is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1366 square foot home with thoughtfully done designer finishes! The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a closet to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right filled with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room, pantry, and door to the one car garage. The kitchen leads to the living room. To the right of the living room is the owner's suite that features an accent wall and tiled walk in shower. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. Estimated completion date August 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $331,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free sp…
Joshua Remley and his wife Elizabeth were shocked last year when their monthly power bill topped $700, well above the $170 to $250 or so they …
Suni Lee has jumped into the top spot nationally in the all-around rankings, and the Auburn gymnastics team has climbed back into the top five…
Tonight: Local restaurant Walter's Gas and Grill to premiere on Food Network show Restaurant: Impossible
The Walter’s Gas and Grill episode, titled “Running on Empty,” will premiere on Food Network on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Central. It will run …
Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felo…