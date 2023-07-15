The Aria is an open-concept, one-level home with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms in the esteemed Farmville Lakes! Off of the foyer, entering into the kitchen, you’ll find a generous amount of cabinet space & an island for extra storage and food preparation space and stainless-steel gas appliances. Step into the spacious primary bedroom where you’ll find a spa inspired en-suite that has marble double vanities, soaking garden tub and separate shower, & an oversized walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the second full bath. Enjoy natural light throughout the home. Sip early morning coffee under the shaded covered porch. Equipped with a two-car garage and four-sides brick, the Aria boasts attention to quality, design & detail with a seamless floor plan. Enjoy the gated neighborhood pool & clubhouse with peaceful water views. Includes our smart home technology package! See attachment for more details. Just 13 minutes to Toomer's Corner and less than 2 minutes to HWY 280.