New Designer Home! Under construction. Est. Completion: July 2023. Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Torbert is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1366 square foot home. The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a closet to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right filled with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room, pantry, and door to the one car garage. The kitchen leads to the living room. To the right of the living room is the master bedroom. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch.