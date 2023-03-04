*New Designer Home* Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Torbert B is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1366 square foot home with thoughtfully selected designer finishes. The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a closet to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right with quartz countertops, brick backsplash, and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room, pantry, and door to the one car garage. The kitchen leads to the living room. To the right of the living room is the master bedroom that showcases a shiplap accent wall. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. Estimated completion August 2023.