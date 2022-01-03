Idyllic 3 bed/2 bath, single-story brick home in the sought-after Camden Ridge! Upon entrance into the home, you will immediately notice the updated open concept. On either side of the foyer, you will find a dining room and office/additional living room. The home is centered around the great room which boasts a fantastic gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. Off of the breakfast room is an incredible screened-in porch which is wired for a tv and perfect for relaxing or entertaining! The wonderful split floor plan provides 2 bedrooms on one side of the house with a spacious shared hall bathroom with 2 sinks and a large storage closet. The large primary suite on the opposite side of the home features an en-suite bathroom and an oversized closet. An abundance of storage can be found in the pull-down attic space off of the garage. There is also a bump out space in the 2-car garage, perfect for a work bench or more storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $339,000
