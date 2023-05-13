Harris Doyle is excited to offer the NEW Rosemary Plan. Estimated completion - August 2023. This interior unit townhome features a primary suite on the main floor along with a flex room and a half bath. The second floor has two bedrooms with a shared bath and study niche. The single car garage is extended and includes a storage area. Laundry is on the main floor. There is a large covered patio off of the great room. Farmville Lakes community offers beautiful amenities including a Pool, workout room, 10 acre lake, and pavilion with kitchenette, bathrooms, and drinking fountains. Farmville Lakes location is hard to beat with Auburn University just 7.6 miles away a Publix and Walmart Neighborhood Market both within 2.5 miles and quick access to HWY 280 making getting to Opelika, Birmingham, or I-85 easy.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $339,845
