This spacious townhome is looking for you! Just under 2,300 SF with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, AND a bonus room on 2 floors makes this great for any family, big or small. The two car garage is a nice extra too! The covered back porch overlooks a private backyard that doesn't look at another townhome. Master bathroom features a super shower with bench and a frameless glass shower door. Estimated completion: September/October 2021. **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the Dilworth Homes sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 6 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $339,990
