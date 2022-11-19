3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $340,000

This end unit townhome in Farmville Lakes is a must see. Upgrades galore! The kitchen is almost too beautiful to cook in. Need to charge your electric car? No problem. The garage wiring has been upgraded with a charging station for an electric vehicle. A California Closets custom designed closet system has been installed in the master closet to maximize space and make room for all of your fashion! The back porch is covered and screened for enjoyment as well. Two bedrooms and baths are on the main level. A third bedroom and full bath is on level two. Need storage? You are covered. A massive unfinished bonus are upstairs can accommodate all of your storage needs. Community pool, exercise room and community fishing pond are included with your hoa membership. Owner can close now but needs to rent back until June 2023 for school/work purposes. Rent back amount negotiable.