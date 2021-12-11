The one-level home you've been wanting! Charming, comfortable, move-in ready-less than 2 years old. Large, inviting foyer welcomes you in and makes you feel right at home. Split plan with 2 guest rooms and full bath in the front wing allow for space-privacy. As you move to the back wing you can kick off your shoes and enjoy the open kitchen, great room and breakfast/keeping room. Eat-at raised bar/island and large breakfast/keeping room provide plenty of space for entertaining. French doors from great room-lots of windows to back covered patio and private yard provide room to relax. Too many updates/upgrades to mention-here are a few: Ceiling fans in ALL rooms, upgraded plumbing fixtures, Cortex mahogany flooring,Armstrong Congoleum all with superior padding for better support, upgraded cabinets in kitchen and baths, water filtration system kitchen sink, zero-entry master bath shower; 8' fence w/3 gates; come check out this charmer with all the comforts you could want and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $341,900
