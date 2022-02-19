The Bayler plan is a perfect emphasis on use of space. As you come off the quaint, covered front porch, you are immediately met with a spacious great room opening to the casual dining. The dining spills into the functional kitchen complete with a spacious pantry. A functional laundry room is off the kitchen providing noise reduction for the rest of the house. Adventuring past the kitchen you will find both a powder room and a covered porch, great for grilling out and hosting events. The first floor is complete with a two-car garage and a master bedroom and bath. The master bedroom and bath are tucked away in the back of the house with upgrades in the master bath designed for comfort, yet features sophisticated design and granite vanity. The second floor offers bedrooms two and three with a double closet and walk in closet. The bathroom connects the two rooms next to the linen closet for storage use. The plan is perfect for a comfortable lifestyle.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $343,776
Related to this story
Most Popular
Synergy in motion: Behind the scenes as Auburn’s Suni Lee prepares vault never before competed in NCAA
- Updated
The plan is coming together on the Plains: With her new vault, Suni Lee is set to score big for Auburn and drill a routine that could get her back to the Olympics.
- Updated
Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual h…
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…
- Updated
“She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
- Updated
A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.