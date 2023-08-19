Check out this three-bedroom home, with two bedrooms on the main level and a large bonus space upstairs! ! The large two-story living room hosts a fireplace, large windows and opens up to the kitchen creating a very open floor plan! The covered back porch and backyard is the perfect spot for entertaining. The primary suite is very large and allows for tons of natural light to flow throughout the room. The primary bathroom hosts dual vanity's, a large walk in closet, huge soaking tub and a waterfall shower head for ultimate relaxation! The location of this home is PRIME being only 3 miles away from Samford Hall, 3 miles to Tiger Town, and 1 mile away from the Auburn Mall. These homes rarely hit the market, book your showing today before this one gets away!