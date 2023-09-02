Designer Home! Move in ready! Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Torbert D is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1366 square foot home. The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a closet to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right filled with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room, pantry, and door to the one car garage. The kitchen leads to the living room. To the right of the living room is the owner's suite. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. Move-in ready! For more information visit the Owens Crossing model home - open Monday-Saturday 12 to 5pm. Appointment only on Home Game Days.
3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $347,990
