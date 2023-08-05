This Beautiful 3 bed 2 and a half bath right off of Highway 280 and North College St. finished and the epitome of comfort living! Enjoy your lazy days in this beautiful, quiet neighborhood and the luxury of being 5 minutes from tiger town, down town Auburn and ten minutes from I-85 with it's convenient location! Please note the some of the paint colors in the photos have been edited and the paint color can be determined by purchaser upon offer!
3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn staple's menu will remain the same while the new owners plan to bring back lunch hours and open the business on Sundays for the fir…
“I wouldn't open this anywhere else to start, but here, I think it's the perfect spot," says franchise owner Kurt Hayley who was born and rais…
“Bubba set the standard for our department. He was courageous, loyal and passionate about firefighting and the Opelika community," the Opelika…
The South Korea-based manufacturer creates thermal batteries and safety materials.
“This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area that will we…