Under Construction Designer Home! Move in ready in August. Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Torbert D is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1366 square foot home. The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a closet to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right filled with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room, pantry, and door to the one car garage. The kitchen leads to the living room. To the right of the living room is the owner's suite. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. Move-in ready in August 2023! For more information visit the Owens Crossing model home - open daily 12 to 5pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $352,809
Related to this story
Most Popular
Price coached at Auburn as part of Tommy Tuberville’s staff.
Alabama has joined the growing number of states that require hands-free driving.
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Mya Bryant has been on the fast track toward achieving her dream ever since she was a teenager.
Part of East Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn will be closed Sunday, June 25 from 8 am to 4pm as close to 100 classic cars roll into town fo…