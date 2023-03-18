NEW DESIGNER HOME! Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Torbert C is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1366 square foot home with thoughtfully done designer finishes! The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a closet to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right filled with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room, pantry, and door to the one car garage. The kitchen leads to the living room. To the right of the living room is the owner's suite that features an accent wall and tiled walk in shower. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. Move-in ready in August 2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $353,042
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We probably a week ago just decided to quit talking timetables,” Graba said. “We’re talking day to day.”
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a fraudulent use of a debit card, …
Auburn Public safety is asking residents to be mindful as a “large fire” has broken out in north Auburn near the area of Highway 280 and AL 147 N.
Auburn graduate and Columbus, Ga., native Charity Lawson will be with next Bachelorette for season 20 of the reality television dating show on ABC.
Watch now: See the Auburn cheerleaders beat the Iowa cheerleaders in a liberty pose contest at the NCAA Tournament
BIRMINGHAM — The Auburn men’s basketball team wasn’t the only Auburn team to pick up an exciting win over Iowa on Thursday at the NCAA Tournament.