*New* Move-in Ready Designer Home! *Location* in the Auburn loop, 2 mi from Auburn University, built by Holland Homes LLC. The Torbert is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1366 square foot home. The front door opens to a foyer leading into open concept living. Clean lines set the stage for fine living in the dining room, along with a large granite island in the kitchen, with top-of-the-line appliances. Kitchen opens to the living room, featuring 4 tall windows, filling the home with natural light. Primary bedroom with en-suite bath is off the living room. Primary bath hosts a cast tub with tile shower, vanity sink and walk-in closet. Bedrooms two and three are in the front of the home, with a full bath in between. A coat or utility closet is found at the front door; laundry room adjoins the kitchen, leading into a single-car garage. Owner and guests enjoy a covered back porch off of the living room. Ask agent about *SUMMER SAVINGS*.