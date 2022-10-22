3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,400

This Private Wooded 3bed/3bath unit Farmville Lake townhome-doesn’t back up to another townhome-features split 2 bed and 2 full bath on the main level and 1 bed and 1 full bath on the second level with about 500 sqft. of unfinished storage with floor decking which can be playroom or extra bedroom in the future. Large kitchen fits with stainless steel kitchen hood, appliances, a grand island, and plenty of storage is sure to accommodate all your cooking needs. The master bedroom towards the back for great privacy with a stunning large super shower with a bench and dual vanity. Enjoy wooded scenery at the covered rear porch without back up to another unit! Luxury vinyl throughout all common area & bedrooms, upgraded stainless steel Kitchen hood, Maytag gas range, stainless steel tub dishwasher, trendy two-ton cabinet color, tons of upgrades, community pool, clubhouse, fitness center. A MUST SEE!