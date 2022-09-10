This one level home is an open floor plan, with a large kitchen and great room area. A formal dining room is located at the front of the home. If you're looking for a spacious one level home, this floor plan has it all. This home includes a covered patio, a kitchen island, and double bowl vanity and tile shower in primary bathroom! All design selections have been thoughtfully chosen by our designers and cannot be altered. Options list available upon request! Located on lot 484 on Rutland Rd. Please contact Brooke Chase to book an appointment, or book through the website!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,980
Related to this story
Most Popular
The struggle is real.
Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster a…
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year.
From Judy to James, here's a look back at the most popular monikers given to babies from 1946 to 1964.
Not everyone learns the same. The VARK model identifies four types of learners: visual, auditory, read and write and kinesthetic.
If we've missed a schedule change, please let us know!
The Auburn police department arrested three men on felony warrants charging each with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted…
AJ Wallace, AJ Harris and Ryan Dearing are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Beauregard, Central-Phenix City and Lee-Scott.
Grades from Auburn's 42-16 win over Mercer: