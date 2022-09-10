3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,980

This one level home is an open floor plan, with a large kitchen and great room area. A formal dining room is located at the front of the home. If you're looking for a spacious one level home, this floor plan has it all. This home includes a covered patio, a kitchen island, and double bowl vanity and tile shower in primary bathroom! All design selections have been thoughtfully chosen by our designers and cannot be altered. Options list available upon request! Located on lot 484 on Rutland Rd. Please contact Brooke Chase to book an appointment, or book through the website!