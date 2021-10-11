3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $360,016

QUICK MOVE-IN home in a GREAT LOCATION! This Harris Doyle Homes new construction home has beautiful design selections including a large extended covered patio. Great for entertaining and outdoor relaxation! This home has an estimated completion date of November-December 2021. This is a single level home. Irrigation System included! Southside is a charming community nestled in the Heart of Auburn, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Only 2 miles from I-85 and 2 miles from Downtown, the location couldn’t be more convenient. Auburn students and staff will have access to multiple nearby Tiger Transit stops.