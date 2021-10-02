This end unit will be the last townhome on the street, no townhome next door. There are also great views from the back porch and no townhome behind you. Master on the main plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom on the first floor and a third bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor. There is also over 500 sf of attic storage on the second floor. The master bathroom features a super shower with a bench and a window. Relax on a double covered rear porch. Tons of upgrades in this home! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - December 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $363,662
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn gymnast Suni Lee impressed again with her second performance on Dancing With The Stars, and survived the show's first elimination.
- Updated
Are the mask types health officials first recommended still effective as more dangerous variants emerge? Here's what to know.
- Updated
Auburn has fired wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams on Sunday just four games into his tenure with the team, according to multiple reports.
- Updated
The 76th Lee County Fair is back in town until Saturday night.
- Updated
Auburn Parks and Recreation is bringing nature and inclusivity to the community over the next few months.
Auburn sends noise advisory to faculty as football cranks up volume at practice to prepare for Death Valley
- Updated
Auburn sent a noise advisory to university faculty to prepare campus staff for the simulated crowd noise coming out of football practice on We…
Despite all he’s accomplished, Barkley says Auburn’s Final Four run is ‘probably my greatest sports experience’
- Updated
“I’ve had an amazing and blessed life but Auburn going to the Final Four a couple of years ago is probably my greatest sports experience.”
Javuntae Holley, Caleb Nix and Robert Calhoun are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week? This week's nominees are from Dadeville, Central-Phenix City and Russell County.
- Updated
Per President Biden’s directive, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will at some point will be issuing an Emergency Temp…
- Updated
Auburn barbecue restaurant Rob’s Ribs will close Sunday after opening in April of this year in the building that previously housed Mike & …