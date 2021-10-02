3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $363,662

This end unit will be the last townhome on the street, no townhome next door. There are also great views from the back porch and no townhome behind you. Master on the main plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom on the first floor and a third bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor. There is also over 500 sf of attic storage on the second floor. The master bathroom features a super shower with a bench and a window. Relax on a double covered rear porch. Tons of upgrades in this home! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 12 PM - 5 PM. Estimated completion - December 2021.