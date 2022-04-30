3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $364,360

Estimated completion - May/June 2022. This END unit townhome features a primary suite on the main floor plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom and a third bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor. There is also over 500sf of attic storage on the second floor. The primary bathroom features a super shower with a bench and a window. Relax on a double covered rear porch. Tons of upgrades in this home! All selections are final.